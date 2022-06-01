Kerala: SSLC result to be out by June 15, plus two result by June 20

Education Desk

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty announced at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday that the result of class 10 would be declared by June 15 and that of class 12 by June 20.

Students can check their Kerala SSLC Results and DHSE +2 Results once they are out on the official website for Kerala Results, which is – keralaresults.nic.in.

Each paper's marks will be posted on the same day as the examination evaluation, according to the students' registration numbers.

A student’s evaluation will be held in various districts and schools, and the results will be uploaded.

By looking at each child's registration number and seeing if anything is missed, the outcome of such uploading will be recorded.