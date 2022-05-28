e-Paper Get App

Kerala SSLC result 2022 soon, know where and how to check

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 03:14 PM IST
Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 result 2022 is expected soon. The Kerala Board of Public Examination has yet to make an official announcement on the date and time of the SSLC Class 10 results.

Candidates can check and download their Kerala SSLC results from the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in once they have been announced. Using their roll number, students can view their Kerala 10th board results 2022.

Know where can you check your results:

  1. keralaresults.nic.in

  2. keralapareekshabhavan.in

  3. sslcexam.kerala.gov.in


Here is how to download the result:

  1. Go to the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.

  2. Select the "Kerala SSLC Result 2022" link.

  3. Enter your roll number and submit.

  4. Download the result for future reference.

