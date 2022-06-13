Kerala SSLC result 2022 soon, know when and where to check

IStock images

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Class 10 board exam result 2022. Class 10 result 2022 to be announced around June 15.

Kerala 10th result 2022 will be available on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in. Pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in will also have the SSLC result 2022. Candidates must enter their roll number and date of birth to access the Kerala 10th SSLC result. SSLC 2022 results will be displayed on the screen; download and print for future reference.

keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

How To Check Kerala SSLC Result 2022:

Go to the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.

Select the link that reads, "Kerala SSLC Result 2022".

Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on submit.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.