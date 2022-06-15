Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala class 10 results to be announced at 3 PM at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be available online at keralaresults.nic.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in | PTI

New Delhi: At 3 p.m. today, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan of Public Examinations will declare the Kerala Class 10 result 2022. Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be available online at keralaresults.nic.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, according to the board's official website. Using their roll number and DOB, students can check the Kerala Board SSLC result 2022.

Here’s how students can check their Kerala SSLC Class 10 results 2022:

Visit the official website for the 2022 SSLC results: keralaresults.nic.in.

Go to the 'Kerala SSLC result 2022 link' and click on it.

Fill in the necessary fields with your registration number and date of birth.

Select 'Get Result' from the drop-down menu.

On the screen, the Kerala SSLC result 2022 online mark sheet will appear.

Take a printout or a screenshot of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan result 2022 that is available online. Keep it in a secure place so you can use it later.