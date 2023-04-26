Kerala schools to teach deleted NCERT portion to Class 11, 12

NCERT works on rationalisation of textbooks | Representative image

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is likely to ask schools in the state to teach the omitted portions of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus to Classes 11 and 12.

According to media reports, the SCERT had organised a committee to investigate the NCERT's rationalised syllabus. The committee subsequently chose to teach the omitted portions to youngsters.

The state of Kerala has been using 44 NCERT textbooks as a part of its MoU with the body. This year, there have major changes in the content of topics such as history, political science, economics, and sociology at the higher-secondary level due to rationalisation of the NCERT syllabus.

The NCERT began the process of rationalising textbooks in June 2022 to allegedly minimise the content load of students in Classes 6 to 12. The newly revised textbooks have been made available in the market.

However, this rationalisation process became contentious when significant chunks of science, history, and political science textbooks were removed. Excerpts and chapters on Darwin's theory, Mughal rulers, the varna system, and the practise and elimination of untouchability have been removed from the school syllabus.