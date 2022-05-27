e-Paper Get App

Kerala: Schools to resume on 1st June after summer break

Education Officers have received instructions to inspect all schools, assess the preparedness, and submit a report to the seniors by 31st May.

Friday, May 27, 2022
Kerala is said to reopen schools from 1st June 2022 after summer vacations. The Education Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty has mandated that masks are to be worn in the school premises. As many as 42.9 lakh students are expected to go to the school campuses. Guidelines have also been released by the Education Ministry for the school reopening in view of the pandemic situation. They are to be followed by both, the students and the teachers.

Vaccination of students at the school in the first two weeks of June is a part of the guidelines. Education Officers have received instructions to inspect all schools, assess the preparedness, and submit a report to the seniors by 31st May.

Schools are required to receive fitness certificates from the local bodies prior to reopening. The Education Department will also share the academic master plan on 30th May.

