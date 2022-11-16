Kerala: Schools, offices to remain closed in Alappuzha today

Kerala: Schools and offices in Alappuzha will remain closed today, November 16 due to the Ayilyam festival.
In view of the festival, the administration has declared a regional holiday. Schools and all government offices are closed today.
However, the exams scheduled for November 16 will be held as per the dates even though the educational institutes are closed.
The holiday was announced by District Collector V R Krishna Teja in all government offices and educational institutions in the district today.
