Kerala SCERT to launch draft state curriculum framework by May 15

Kerala’s State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will be launching the draft State Curriculum Framework (SCF) by May 15 SCERT director, Jayaprakash RK said on Wednesday.

As per the report by careers360, the state is planning to start the process of preparing revised textbooks for the school students of the state.

"The public and student consultations have been concluded successfully. we will be releasing our SCF by May 15 and soon after that we will start writing books,” SCERT director told careers 360.

As per the report the new curriculum will replace the existing document followed since 2009.

The SCERT Kerala will also put the 26 position papers on various themes in the public domain before the release of SCF.

Themes like philosophy of education, curriculum and pedagogy, science education, social sciences, environment education, inclusive education, education based on gender justice among others will be covered in these 26 position papers.

The report mentions that the state curriculum framework, like the National Curriculum Framework, will set a structure defining what students should learn in state schools and guide syllabus and textbook design and teaching practices.

The SCERT prescribes textbooks for government schools in Kerala. Yesterday itself the council has directed schools to teach deleted sections in NCERT books in Class 11 and 12.

The state of Kerala has been using 44 NCERT textbooks as a part of its MoU with the body. This year, there have major changes in the content of topics such as history, political science, economics, and sociology at the higher-secondary level due to rationalisation of the NCERT syllabus.

The NCERT began the process of rationalising textbooks in June 2022 to allegedly minimise the content load of students in Classes 6 to 12.