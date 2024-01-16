Kerala Sanctions 173 Textbooks; Printing Starts In February | Representative image

The Kerala School Curriculum Steering Committee, responsible for developing textbooks under the new curriculum framework, has sanctioned 173 textbooks on Tuesday, according to media reports. These approved textbooks, catering to Classes 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9, will undergo printing starting February. The textbooks are available in Malayalam, English, Tamil, and Kannada.

Kerala's Minister of General Education, V Sivankutty, had earlier announced that textbooks for Classes 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10 are scheduled for release in 2025.

In October 2023, the new Kerala Curriculum Framework, inspired by the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 but featuring notable modifications, was unveiled. This revision comes after 16 years, with the last update in 2007, following the National Curriculum Framework 2005, with additional changes introduced in 2013.

New curriculum does not follow NEP

Despite acknowledging the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the curriculum committee clarified that the state prioritized democratic discussions in shaping the new curriculum framework.

"The modifications in the curriculum were attempted via a popular and transparent approach. Instead of following the directions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the new framework was formed based on democratic discussions and considerations on preserving the authenticity of the state," stated the general education department.

For the first time in the state, all textbooks will feature the Preamble of the Constitution in the introduction. Additionally, illustrations in the textbooks showcase drawings submitted by students from various classes.

Textbooks for Classes 5 to 10 will focus on subjects like tourism, agriculture, information technology, textiles, and skill development, aiming to instill a vocational attitude among students. They will also cover topics such as cleanliness, civic sense, gender justice, and scientific temperament.