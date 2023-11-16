Kerala: Police Arrests School Teacher For Allegedly Flashing at Minor Girl On Bus

School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Flashing at Minor Girl On Bus | Representational Pic

Kozhikode: A 44-year-old school teacher has been arrested for allegedly flashing at a minor girl during a bus journey in this north Kerala district, police said here on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday evening within the Thamarassery police station limits, they said.

Read Also NITI Aayog Report Suggests School Mergers, Rationalizing Teacher Recruitment

The arrest was made based on the complaint filed by the girl, and the accused, identified as Shanavas, is facing charges under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said. He is scheduled to be produced before the court later on Thursday, they added.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)