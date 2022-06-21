e-Paper Get App

Kerala Plus Two result 2022 declared, here's the list of websites

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
Kerala Plus Two result 2022, here's the list of websites | IStock images

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will release the Class 12 result 2022 today at 11 am.  Once the DHSE 12th result 2022 will be declared, it will be available on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

This year's Plus 2 exams were held between March 30 and April 22 by the DHSE Kerala. In the Kerala 12th board exam in 2022, a total of 4 lakh students took part.

