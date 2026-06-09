Kerala Plus One Result 2026 To Be Out Tomorrow; Over 4 lakh Students Await Results



Kerala Plus One Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is set to announce the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 on June 10, likely at 3 PM. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) can access their results online through the official websites.

More than 4 lakh students from Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams appeared for the Kerala Plus One examinations this year. The exams were conducted between March 5 and March 27, 2026.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Official websites to check Kerala Plus One Result 2026

Students can check their Kerala +1 results from the following official portals:

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: How to check Kerala Plus One Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Step 1: Visit any of the official result websites.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Kerala Plus One Result 2026’.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth in the login window.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The Kerala Plus One Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard

The online mark sheet will include:

Student’s name

Roll number

Registration number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Result status

Students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their respective school authorities.

Kerala Plus One Result 2026: Re-evaluation and scrutiny process

After the declaration of results, students who are dissatisfied with their marks will be able to apply for:

Re-evaluation

Re-checking

Scrutiny of answer scripts

The detailed notification regarding application dates and fees is expected to be released shortly after the result announcement.

Kerala Plus One Result: Previous year statistics

Last year, the Kerala Plus One results were declared on June 2. Around 3,83,647 regular-category students had appeared for the examination. The overall pass percentage stood at 62.28%.

In the open school stream, nearly 28,177 students appeared, recording a pass percentage of 40.53%. Meanwhile, around 1,572 candidates from the technical stream appeared for the exam, with a pass percentage of 44.37%.