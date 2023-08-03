Kerala Plus 1 Admission 2023: 3rd Supplementary Allotment Process Begins At hscap.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus 1 Admission 2023 | Representative Image

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has begun the Plus 1 admission third supplementary allotment application process today, August 3 at 10 AM. Interested and eligible students can complete the application process through the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The last date to submit Kerala Plus 1 third supplementary allotment application is August 4. Candidates can apply only till 4 PM. Applicants can check available seats and other information on the official website.

Candidates who applied for the main stage allotments and supplementary allotments but did not get the allotment or those who could not apply till now can apply for the third supplementary allotment.

Candidates who were denied admission owing to errors in application details are permitted to renew their details and reapply from August 3 to August 4.

Students who have got admission in any quota, those who are not present for admission after getting allotment (non-joining), those who have cancelled their admission from merit quota and those who have bought release certificate (TC) after getting admission in any quota are not eligible to apply.

The school principals are responsible to make arrangements to provide instructions and technical assistance to applicants for applying for supplementary allotment through the school help desks.