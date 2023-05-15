Kerala: Over 200 skill development centres to be set up for school dropouts across state

Representational image | File

Mumbai: 210 skill development centres will be built across Kerala by the General Education department, in association with Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK), for students who dropped out of school and are below the age of 21.

The skill development training will be provided to students, according to their aptitude and job opportunities.

Students who have completed their academics till class 12 will have the opportunity to gain orientation on their jobs in the fields and development areas they are interested in, said a statement by SSK.

General Education minister V. Sivankutty will be inaugurating the construction of skill development centres on Tuesday in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The centres have been initiated under the Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) programmes, which receives financial aid from the World Bank.