Kerala MP Sivadasan writes to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asking for free Public Education

Kerala: Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala’s CPI(M) Dr. V Sivadasan writes to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to ensure access to free public education.

The letter dated 16 May 2022, highlighted a drastic fall in the number of seats filled in Kendriya Vidyalayas. It provides data from UDISE reflecting that the total number of students enrolled in Kendriya Vidyalayas has come down from 1,95,081 in the academic year 2020-21 to 1,75,261 in the year 2021-22. A reduction of 19, 000 seats in a year is portrayed by the data.

Many Kendriya Vidyalas, including the one in Kayamkulam, have been shut down. The solution of a better student-faculty ratio has been proposed. The letter reads that the Union Government should expand budgetary allocation for education to states and privatization is leading to an exclusive impartment of education in the country. The Union education minister has been asked to take immediate steps to ensure that access to free education which is a constitutionally guaranteed right is preserved, protected, and expanded in the country.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:59 PM IST