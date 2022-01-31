e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

A major fire breaks out in the grassland in Kanjurmarg area of MumbaiCOVID-19: India reports 2,09,918 new cases, 959 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Education

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Kerala Minister assures proper probe into law student suicide case

ANI
File Photo

File Photo

Advertisement

Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev on Monday said that a proper investigation will be conducted pertaining to the suicide of a 21-year-old law student in Aluva. The law student, Mofiya Parveen, had died by suicide after complaining of harassment by her husband and in-laws in November last year. The Minister also reacted to the decision of Kerala DGP Anil Kant to suspend the Circle Inspector, whose name was written by the girl in her suicide note, alleging that he neglected her complaint against her husband and in-laws for domestic violence and misbehaved with her.
Rajeev said, "A proper investigation will be conducted into the incident. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had assured the family about this. All issues were brought to the notice of the Chief Minister. The police must be with the people and the government will stand firm for women. The government will take steps to prevent such incidents from recurring. The government aims to be a people's police. Action will be taken against the police officer who don't not treat the complainants politely."

ALSO READ

Kerala: 3 arrested in law student suicide case, dowry harassment charges registered Kerala: 3 arrested in law student suicide case, dowry harassment charges registered

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:31 PM IST
Advertisement