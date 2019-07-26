Kerala LLB 2019 allotment result released; check at cee-kerala.org

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala, has released the second phase of allotment result for the 3-year LLB programme. Candidates can check their result from the CEE's official website, cee-kerala.org or cee.kerala.gov.in. The commission of entrance examination just conducted a second phase allotment for the students who are interested in pursuing a 3-year LLB Program.

The candidates who are allotted seats for the 3-year LLB programme in the second phase of allotment need to pay the fee between July 25 and 27. The principals of colleges need to approve and submit the admission list through Online Admission Management System (OAMS) in the College portal by July 27, 2019, 5 PM. The classes for the 3-year LLB programme will commence on July 29, 2019.

Steps to check the result of Kerala LLB 2nd Phase Allotment Result for 3-Year LLB:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 3-year LLB 2nd Phase allotment result link given

Step 3: The link to open the 2nd phase allotment list will be given.

Step 4: download the allotment result for reference