Kerala launches football initiative for five lakh students just days before FIFA World Cup 2022

Kerala launches football initiative for five lakh students just days before FIFA World Cup 2022

The programme has been initiated just a week before Fifa World Cup 2022, which will be held in Qatar.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Photo: WIFA
KOCHI: Kerala sports minister V Abdurahiman on Friday inaugurated the 'Goal project', an initiative under the government to provide basic football training for five lakh students across the state. The programme has been initiated just a week before Fifa World Cup 2022, which will be held in Qatar.

The project, a special programme jointly conducted by the State Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Sports Council was held at Kadayirippu Higher Secondary School in the district. "In the first phase, one lakh students will be given training for 10 days at 1,000 centres," the Sports Directorate said in a release.

The minister said as part of the project, 100 students, who excel in the basic training, will be provided with international-level training by foreign coaches. Indian Super League's Kerala Blasters FC player Mohammed Sahal was also present during the event.

"This project was essential for the growth of football in the state," Sahal said. The minister, during the event, felicitated renowned football coach Rufus D'souza' (90), who still provides training for players even at this age. Kunnathunadu MLA P V Sreenijin presided over the function, which was also attended by Sports Council president Mercikuttan, and former Indian player PP Thobiyas among others.

