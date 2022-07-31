e-Paper Get App

Kerala KEAM 2022 result to be out soon, here's how to check at cee.kerala.gov.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 05:25 PM IST
It is expected that the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) result 2022 will be released soon. The results will be posted on the Commissioner for Entrance Examination, CEE Kerala's website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Once released, candidates can use their application number and password to verify their KEAM results. Date and time of the official KEAM 2022 result announcement have not yet been released. On July 4, 2022, entrance exams for engineering and pharmacy programmes were held at numerous centres around Kerala as well as in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai.

In order to allow admission to qualified applicants in Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and other programmes for the academic year 2022–23, the CEE Kerala will also release the KEAM 2022 rank list. 10% of seats are reserved for economically disadvantaged groups (EWS), 30% for socially and educationally Bbackward classes (SEBC), and 10% are reserved for scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST).

Here's how to check KEAM result:

1. Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in

2. the 'KEAM 2022 - Candidate Portal' tab

3. Log in with application number, password and access code

4. The KEAM 2022 result will appear on the screen

5. Download and take printout for future reference.

