Kerala: HSCAP Class 11th Trial Allotment Result To Be Out Today at hscap.kerala.gov.in

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result Today | Representational Pic

Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala will release the trial allotment result of Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Plus One or Class 11 admissions today, June 13, at 4 pm. Candidates can check their selection status by visiting the official site at admission.dge.kerala.gov.in or hscap.kerala.gov.in.

However trial allotment for merit quota has already been published.

The trial allotment list is just an indicative list based on the details submitted by candidates and it cannot be used for admission purposes. After the trial list is out, candidates will have a last chance to correct any mistakes in their application forms, which also include re-arranging options, it added.

The first allotment list will be out on June 19.

Candidates can check their Trial Allotment Record by following these steps:

Click on the link that reads “Click for Higher Secondary Admission”

The Log in through Candidate Login-SWS window.

They can also visit help desks in government and aided higher secondary schools near their homes.