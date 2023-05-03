 Kerala: Higher Education Minister R. Bindu slams NEP; says it 'revels in glories of ancient India'
Kerala: Higher Education Minister R. Bindu slams NEP; says it 'revels in glories of ancient India'

Bindu further said that Kerala aims to resist NEP with an education model that suits the needs of the state and is 'different from the model projected by the developed, capitalist society.'

FPJ Education Desk May 03, 2023
Kerala Higher Education Minister R. Bindu | minister-highereducation.kerala.gov.in

Thiruvananthapuram: While inaugurating the 'Assembly on Education', organised by All India People Science Network, Kerala Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will function as a vehicle 'for communalising and commodifying education'.

According to a report by The Hindu, Bindu warned that NEP should be viewed in light of communal and corporate forces joining hands in the current socio-political climate.

“The NEP has not been subjected to any legislative or social scrutiny; it has bypassed the parliamentary procedure; through a travesty of social audit, it has invited public opinion through UGC and disregarded the replies. An educational policy should scrutinise the impacts, merits, and demerits of the previous policy documents. But the NEP never makes an attempt to study the impact of the previous policy documents. Most of the time, it revels in a remote past in the glories of an ancient India,” stated Bindu, as per the report.

Bindu further said that Kerala aims to resist NEP with an education model that suits the needs of the state and is 'different from the model projected by the developed, capitalist society.'

The Minister also warned that NEP dismantles affiliating system of colleges which can be detrimental for tribal students from rural areas, according to the report.

Maharashtra to release NEP guidelines for PG courses within a week
