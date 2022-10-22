e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala High Court stops Governor From Appointing New Members To University Senate

Kerala High Court stops Governor From Appointing New Members To University Senate

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the decision of Arif Mohammed Khan, saying that it was not according to law.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
Kerala High Court |
Follow us on

Kochi: On Friday, the Kerala High Court stopped Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from appointing new members to the senate of Kerala University to replace 15 Senate members expelled by him in his capacity as the chancellor of universities two days ago.

Considering a plea filed by the ousted senate members challenging the Governor's action, the high court also sought explanation from the Raj Bhavan and directed it to produce all documents related to the matter. The court will consider the matter again on October 31.

Read Also
Supreme Court rejects appointment of Kerala University VC, says contrary to UGC norms
article-image

In their plea, the ousted senate members sought to quash the notification issued by the Governor, as the chancellor of universities in the state, contending that it was an illegal order. The notification was issued as his October 15 direction to the Vice Chancellor of Kerala University to immediately remove the Senate members had not been complied with.

The gazette notification had said that by a letter dated October 15, 2022, the order of the Chancellor withdrawing his pleasure, with effect from that day, in allowing the Senate members to continue was communicated. "Now, therefore, in pursuance to this, the Chancellor is also pleased to notify the withdrawal of the above Senate members nominated as per the above provisions with effect from October 15, 2022," the notification had said.

Khan had ordered the removal of Senate members after his repeated directions to hold a senate meeting and provide a nominee of the Senate for the selection committee went unheeded, sources in Raj Bhavan had said. The selection committee was to appoint a Vice-Chancellor, the sources had said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the decision of Khan, saying that it was not according to law.

RECENT STORIES

UP: Divya becomes new state topper, surpasses twin sister Devanshi by 2 marks

UP: Divya becomes new state topper, surpasses twin sister Devanshi by 2 marks

Supreme Court gives a nod to NEET-PG Schedule For Academic Year 2022-23

Supreme Court gives a nod to NEET-PG Schedule For Academic Year 2022-23

State Education Policies Responsible For fall Of Urdu: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari

State Education Policies Responsible For fall Of Urdu: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari

Delhi University: Law faculty sets up committee to assess 'discrepancies' in semester law exam...

Delhi University: Law faculty sets up committee to assess 'discrepancies' in semester law exam...

Kerala High Court stops Governor From Appointing New Members To University Senate

Kerala High Court stops Governor From Appointing New Members To University Senate