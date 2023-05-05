 Kerala govt to punish schools for 'not doing their homework' of following summer vacation orders
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 02:10 AM IST
Representational image |

Kerala government has urged its educational officers to keep a check on the complaints being filed by parents and students against schools for being functional despite summer vacations.

Highlighting instances of schools not following the general education department's order of conducting classes during summer vacations, the government put out a warning through its notice.

"All government, aided and unaided schools at the primary, secondary, higher secondary, vocational higher secondary levels should not conduct any classes during the summer vacations,” stated the circular released by the Kerala government.

“In this context, educational officers should ensure that the circular cited above is followed and if there is any violation of the said circular the responsible officers are to take strict action,” the circular continued.

The summer vacations which began on April 1 will last till May 30, 2023 in Kerala, as per the official order.

