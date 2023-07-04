Kerala: Govt to Explore Legal Options if Bills on Universities' Functioning Not Signed by Guv

L-R: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan | File Photos

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday said it might explore legal options if the Bills passed by it regarding appointments in universities in the state are not signed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, "as this prolonged uncertainty is not good for the people of the state".

Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev said that the bills brought by the ruling LDF and passed by the state assembly provide for a collective decision making, including the Chancellor of universities, with regard to functioning of the varsities.



"If it (approval for the bills) does not come, we will have to deal with it legally. We made the laws as we are entitled and empowered to do so under the Constitution and even according to the Supreme Court.



"However, we have no idea why he has not signed. We expect that he will sign, but this prolonged uncertainty will not be good for the people of the state," Rajeev said at a meet-the-press held here.



The minister was responding to a query on what the government plans to do regarding the unsigned bills amending various provisions of the University Laws governing appointments, including that of Vice- Chancellors, in the varsities and also replacing the Governor as the Chancellor of universities with eminent academicians.



The Bills which were passed in September -- regarding appointments in varsities -- and in December -- on replacing the Governor as Chancellor with eminent academicians -- are still pending Khan's approval.



Regarding the bill related to appointments in the varsities, the Governor had alleged that it seeks to legalise illegalities and pave the way for appointment of "unqualified relatives" of high profile politicians of the state.



On the other bills which aim to replace him as Chancellor with eminent academicians, he had said that he might refer it to the President of India.