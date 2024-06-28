Kerala Government Plans To Establish Organ Transplant Institute In Kozhikode |

The Government of Kerala has decided to establish an Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplant in Kozhikode. This institute aims to become a leading center for research, training, and patient care in organ transplantation and related fields.

Currently, there is a rising number of patients needing transplants, but there is a shortage of organs and adequate medical facilities, including qualified doctors. Most organ transplants are expensive and mainly done in private hospitals, leaving many unable to afford treatment, leading to fatalities. The new institute aims to address these challenges by offering affordable organ transplants, training healthcare professionals through specialized courses, and conducting research to improve transplantation practices.

According to a concept note by HLL Infra Tech Services Limited (HITES), the institute will cost Rs. 558.68 crores to establish (Phase I Rs. 373.68 crores + Phase II Rs. 185 crores). Funding will come from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The institute will be built on a 25-acre campus as a super specialty centre with a hospital comprising 489 beds, including general, special ward, ICU, and HDU beds, along with operation rooms, a dialysis center, and a transplantation research center.

Phase I will include 330 beds and 10 operation rooms, while Phase II will add 180 beds and 6 operation rooms. The institute aims to perform a wide range of transplants annually, including corneal, kidney, liver, intestinal, pancreas, heart, lung, bone marrow, and tissue transplants.

The institute will feature 14 specialty departments in Phase I and 7 in Phase II, offering 31 academic courses, some of which will be unique in the country. These will include super specialty, post-doctoral fellowship, nursing, transplant technician, and coordinator courses. A dedicated research facility will conduct basic, translational, and clinical research in transplantation biology, medicine, cell therapy, stem cells, and immunology.

Established as a state university under the Kerala Legislative Assembly, the institute will operate autonomously under the Government of Kerala. It will have an institute body and a governing body, with a director heading operations. Half of the institute’s staff, including faculty, scientists, nurses, technicians, medical social workers, and transplant coordinators, will have permanent or contract-based appointments.

As of now, only the USA and China have dedicated transplant centers. The Kozhikode Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplant will be India’s first, focusing on organ, tissue, and cell transplantation with skilled medical professionals. It aims to match developed countries in transplantation standards, reduce costs, and attract medical tourism, benefiting underserved populations.