Kerala: Exam Dates For Class 10 SSLC, Class 12 HSE 2024 Announced; Details Inside

ANI (Representative)

The SSLC (Class 10) and HSE (Class 12) exam dates for 2024 were released today by the Kerala Board of Public Examination. According to the official timetable, the HSE board examinations will start on March 1 and the SSLC Kerala board exams will start on March 4.

The first language part 1 test will be given on March 4 in the Kerala board Class 10 exams, while the social science question will be given on March 25. Physics, sociology, anthropology, and the primary subject for the arts will be the first subjects covered in the Kerala board exams for Class 12 on March 1.

Beginning on January 22, 2024, the Kerala board practical examination for Class 12 will be given. The board stated in its announcement of the DHSE Kerala 2024 board exam schedule that tests for topics without practicals will be given from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm, with a 15-minute break in between. Exams for all practical subjects—aside from biology and music—will be held between 9:30 and 11:45 a.m. The times for the biology and music exams, respectively, are 9:30 am to 11:55 am and 9:30 am to 11:15 am.

Prior to the first and second year Kerala board exams in March, the board will also administer the model tests for classes 11 and 12. The Kerala board's mock tests are slated to take place from February 15 to February 21. The purpose of the mock tests is to familiarize students with the format of the real board exams and to assess their level of preparedness.

The board has also released the schedule for the first year higher secondary exams in addition to the Class 10 and Class 12 Kerala board exams. From March 1 to March 26, the first-year HSE Kerala board exams, which include the arts, will be held.