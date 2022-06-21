Kerala Class 12 result out, 83.87 pass percentage

IStock images

The Kerala High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 12 result for the year 2022 has been announced. This year's Class 12 exam drew a total of 6.3 lakh (6,30,000) students. This year, a total of 83.87 percent of students passed the plus two exam. The pass percentage slightly dipped from last year which was 87.94 per cent.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 was released within 20 days after the board test ended.

Here's how to check result:

Go to DHSE result 2022 official websites -- keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in Select the designated Kerala 12th result 2022 link Enter Kerala +2 hall ticket numbers Submit and download the DHSE Kerala Class 12 result 2022.

Minimum passing marks

Students must score a minimum of 33% in the DHSE 12th exam to receive a pass certificate from the Kerala Board. Those who do not achieve the minimum passing score must take the compartment exams.