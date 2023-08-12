 Kerala Brings Back Deleted Content In School Textbooks
Kerala Brings Back Deleted Content In School Textbooks



IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Brings Back Deleted Content In School Textbooks | Representative image

Thiruvananthapuram: State Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Saturday said the Kerala government has taken steps to include contents with regards to Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru that was deleted from the school textbooks.

“After Onam break (September) when classes resume, the new textbooks will be distributed in the schools. It’s necessary that students should learn the history, economics and science of ours in the right perspective,” said Sivankutty.

The Centre had deleted all such contents and the Pinarayi Vijayan government had earlier promised that students will be taught India in its true spirit.

Meanwhile, there are reports that even the Gujarat riots have also found a place in the history textbook.

Kerela: 4 medical colleges in trouble after the NMC denies permission to enroll students
article-image

