Kenyan Student Detained In India For Alleged Involvement In Human Trafficking Ring

The Enforcement Directorate in India has apprehended a Kenyan student on suspicion of involvement in a human trafficking operation based in Goa, which targeted and exploited young African women.

Newton Muthuri Kimani was taken into custody following a report filed in Goa against Isralite (also known as Dorcast Maria) and Olokpa, both Nigerian nationals. The duo is accused of enticing African women with offers of employment in the hospitality sector in Goa, only to coerce them into engaging in prostitution instead.

Kimani's participation was revealed during the ED's inquiry, exposing his control of several bank accounts that received money connected to the trafficking plot.

The unlawfully acquired funds were transferred to Kenya and other countries through M-Pesa, a mobile payment platform, and different overseas bank accounts, potentially implicating hawala operators.

A police operation in the Anjuna region of Goa resulted in the liberation of two Kenyan citizens who were ensnared in a human trafficking network. Further investigations in Gujarat and Punjab uncovered compelling evidence in the form of documents and electronic devices, propelling the ongoing inquiry.

The Panaji court has approved the ED's request to keep Kimani in their custody until December 15th.