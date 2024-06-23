KEAM 2024 Results Likely To Be Announced Soon; Check Details Here! | Representational image

KEAM Result 2024: The KEAM 2024 results are expected to be released soon by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, as per multiple media reports. A Hindustan Times report suggests that the results will likely be released this week.

The KEAM 2024 Engineering and Pharmacy Exams were conducted by CEE from June 5, 2024, to June 9, 2024. The exams took place from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm and from 1 pm to 3 pm, respectively. The exam was held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The candidates who took the exam will be able to view and download their results from the CEE's official website, once they are made public. The results are expected to be released on the CEE's official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, for viewing and downloading.

The KEAM 2024 scorecards will include information about the candidates, including their name, category, application number, marks received, and qualifying marks. The rank lists will also be made public by the authorities after the results are announced.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the above-mentioned exam.

On June 10, 2024, the Engineering/Pharmacy Computer-Based Entrance Examination (CBT) preliminary answer keys were posted on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.