KEAM 2024 Phase 2 Allotment OUT; Check Important Dates

KEAM 2024 | Unsplash

Along with the first phase architecture allotment, the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM 2024) Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has released the second phase final allotment for engineering and pharmacy.

Through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, candidates who have passed the exam and applied for admission into one of the participating colleges can check the KEAM final allotment 2024.

Official Notice



The official notice stated that candidates who receive an allotment in Engineering/Pharmacy afresh should remit the fees to be paid at any of the Kerala Head Post Offices or by way of Online Payment to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the Allotment Memo.

For the Third Phase allotment of Engineering and Pharmacy courses, facilities for fresh option registration will be provided. It also stated that a detailed announcement on the next phase's allocation to the engineering, pharmacy, and architecture programs would be released later.

How to check?

-Visit cee.kerala.gov.in, the official website of KEAM.

-Applicants need to visit the "KEAM 2024 Candidate site."

-A new page will be displayed to you. Put in your access code, password, and application number.

-To view the KEAM 2024 provisional allotment list, select the 'Provisional Allotment List' menu on the admissions page.

-Carefully review the list and print it down for future reference.

Important Dates



The engineering and pharmacy KEAM fee payment facility will be open from August 21 to August 27 till 2:00 PM. They must report to the designated college by August 27 at 3 p.m.

Those applicants who received seats in architectural courses during the first round of allocation, however, will need to pay the fees by August 21–24 by 2:00 pm and register for classes by August 24 at 3 pm.

Should a candidate's allotment for engineering or pharmacy be altered during this round, they must pay the extra amount before the deadline.