KEAM 2023: Candidates Now Can Rectify Documents And Upload Certificate

This notice was announced by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Housing Board Buildings, Santhi Nagar.

The applicants of Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2023 will be allowed to rectify defects in uploaded documents & to upload necessary certificates for those who have not claimed any reservation for admissions to Kerala Engineering/Architecture/ Pharmacy/ Medical & Medical Allied Courses -2023.

This notice was announced by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Housing Board Buildings, Santhi Nagar. The above-mentioned facility is available only for the candidates who have submitted an online application for admission to Kerala Engineering/Architecture/ Pharmacy/ Medical & Medical Allied Courses and could not claim any reservations or other benefits in the online application. This also follows for the candidates who have submitted defective documents in the online application.

Candidates can visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. This link will lead to KEAM 2023 candidate portal, and students can log in by filling up the required credentials, such as - the application number and password.

Following that, candidates can upload the required documents for their new claim by clicking the link 'Certificates for Category.' Multiple documents, if any, are to be uploaded as a single pdf file.

