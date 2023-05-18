KEAM 2023 answer key released at cee.kerala.gov.in, raise objections till May 24

NEET UG 2023 answer keys | Representational pic

Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical Examination, KEAM 2203 Answer key has been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE).

Candidates who appeared in the KEAM Exam 2023, can now check and download the answer key at kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2023 Answer key is provisional in nature. Candidates have been given time to raise objections against it.

The deadline to raise objections will end on May 24.

Therefore, candidates who want to raise concerns should make sure to do the same as soon as possible and not wait till last minute.

Objections raised post deadline will not be accepted in any case. Following the pattern, final answer key will be prepared post considering the objections raised on provisional answer key.

Candidates should note that complaints received after the stipulated time and without the requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances.

The KEAM entrance examinations were conducted on May 17 at various exam centres.

The exam is conducted every year for admission to Kerala engineering and pharmacy courses.

To raise objections, candidates will have to present supporting documents and pay a fee of Rs 100 per question.

If the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded.

Steps to check KEAM 2023 Answer Key: