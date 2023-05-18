 KEAM 2023 answer key released at cee.kerala.gov.in, raise objections till May 24
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKEAM 2023 answer key released at cee.kerala.gov.in, raise objections till May 24

KEAM 2023 answer key released at cee.kerala.gov.in, raise objections till May 24

Candidates who appeared for the KEAM Exam 2023, can now check and download the answer key at kerala.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
NEET UG 2023 answer keys | Representational pic

Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical Examination, KEAM 2203 Answer key has been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE).

Candidates who appeared in the KEAM Exam 2023, can now check and download the answer key at kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2023 Answer key is provisional in nature. Candidates have been given time to raise objections against it.

The deadline to raise objections will end on May 24.

Therefore, candidates who want to raise concerns should make sure to do the same as soon as possible and not wait till last minute.

KEAM 2023 Answer Key Direct Link

Read Also
Kerala: Girl attends medical college without qualifying entrance exam, probe ordered
article-image

Objections raised post deadline will not be accepted in any case. Following the pattern, final answer key will be prepared post considering the objections raised on provisional answer key.

Candidates should note that complaints received after the stipulated time and without the requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances.

The KEAM entrance examinations were conducted on May 17 at various exam centres.

The exam is conducted every year for admission to Kerala engineering and pharmacy courses.

To raise objections, candidates will have to present supporting documents and pay a fee of Rs 100 per question.

If the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded.

Steps to check KEAM 2023 Answer Key:

  • Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on 'Application Number' and 'Password'

  • Your KEAM answer key will be displayed on the screen

  • Check the answer key and raise objections, if any

  • Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Higher education sector in doldrums in Kerala: Congress slams Kerala govt

Higher education sector in doldrums in Kerala: Congress slams Kerala govt

SSC Exam Dates 2023: Schedule For SSC JE, Stenographer, Translator Exams Out

SSC Exam Dates 2023: Schedule For SSC JE, Stenographer, Translator Exams Out

Despite best facilities, 40% drop out of UP Madrasa exams on 1st day

Despite best facilities, 40% drop out of UP Madrasa exams on 1st day

Gurugram school shuts for renovation, offers students to shift to Delhi branch

Gurugram school shuts for renovation, offers students to shift to Delhi branch

Appoint 'eligible but illegally deprived candidates' as teachers: Calcutta HC

Appoint 'eligible but illegally deprived candidates' as teachers: Calcutta HC