KEAM 2023 admit card out at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the KEAM 2023 admit card today, May 4, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Exam 2023 can check and download the KEAM admit card from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

"Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Exam 2023 Admit Card Released. Candidates who have applied for Engineering/Pharmacy Courses can download their Admit Card now. Logon to KEAM 2023 - Candidate Portal," reads the official website.

Direct Link: Download Admit Card

As per the KEAM 2023 schedule, the entrance exam for Engineering and Pharmacy will be held on May 17, 2023, in two shifts.

Paper 1 will be conducted for Physics & Chemistry from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Paper 2 will be conducted for Mathematics from 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM.

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned step-by-step process to download the KEAM admit cards 2023 from the official portal.

Steps to download KEAM 2023 admit card:

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on KEAM 2023 link.

A new login window will appear, enter your login details such as Application Number and Password.

KEAM Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the same and take a printout for further use.