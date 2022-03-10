KEAM 2022 Entrance Exam In June; Registration to commence soon

Engineering and Pharmacy exams of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2022 entrance examination will be commencing on June 12, the office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has said.

For subjects like Physics and Chemistry, the test will be conducted in the morning shift – from 10 am to 12:30 pm – and for the Mathematics paper, the test will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm respectively.

KEAM rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 ratio– 50 per cent marks from Class 12th or plus two board exams and 50 per cent from the results of the entrance exam.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) also accountable for conducting entrance examinations and counselling process for admission to professional courses like three year LLB , five year LLB, LLM, BPharm (lateral entry), PG Ayurveda, PG Homoeo, PG Nursing, PG Medical, PG Dental, and PG Pharmacy.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 04:43 PM IST