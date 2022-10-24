KEA PGET: First round for exercising options ends tomorrow

Tomorrow, on October 25, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the window for exercising options for those applicants who have been given a seat. Candidates seeking admission to PG Dental programmes in the state quota seats, as well as those who have not exercised any options, can apply and enter preferences until 5:30 p.m. tomorrow.

The postgraduate Dental first round post-allotment schedule has recently been updated by KEA. The payment of fees by choice 1 and 2 applicants will begin tomorrow and will expire on October 28, 2022, according to the most recent updated timetable.

Choice one candidates can submit their original documents and pick up their admission order from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on October 27 and 28. And the deadline for reporting to the allotted universities by option 1 candidates exclusively, together with all originals listed on the verification slip, is October 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Previously, the first round of Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2022 for postgraduate dental programmes was slated to begin on October 17. However, the High Court halted the counselling process until further notice.