KCET Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2024 OUT, Check Here

The first round provisional real seat allotment result of the KCET 2024 counselling process was made public by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Thursday. Students are given information about the course and institute that they have been assigned to based on their temporary seat allocation.

The courses that are included in the results are engineering, architecture, veterinary medicine, farm science, yoga, naturopathy, BSc (nursing), BPharma, Pharm-D, medical, dentistry, and AYUSH.

Candidates have until August 30, 2024, to voice any concerns to the tentative allocation. On September 1, 2024, the KEA will announce the final seat allocation results after considering all legitimate complaints.

How to check?

By inputting their CET number on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, candidates can obtain details about their seat allocation.

-Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official KCET website.

-To access your account, enter your CET number and the other necessary information.

-Locate the link or tab labelled "Seat Allotment" under the counselling section or on the dashboard.

-Select the KCET 2024 "Round 1 Seat Allotment Result" link by clicking on it.

-Review the information on the screen regarding the course and institute that you have been assigned.

-Save or print your seat assignment letter for use in subsequent procedures and future reference.



Candidates who receive seats will need to report to their respective universities for admission procedures within the given timeframe once the final Round 1 seat allotment is announced. They must bring all essential documentation for approval.