 KCET Counselling 2024: Second Extended Round Final Seat Allotment Result To NOT Be Out Today, Check Official Notice Inside
KCET Counselling 2024: Second Extended Round Final Seat Allotment Result To NOT Be Out Today, Check Official Notice Inside

The second extended round seat allotment result was supposed to be released today, October 8, 2024, according to the schedule that was published.

Sunidhi V Updated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
KCET Counselling 2024 | Representative Image

According to the official announcement, about 140 choice 2 fee-paid candidates from the last extended round were left out of the preliminary seat allocation result that was released on October 7, 2024, for technical reasons.

“It has come to notice that due to technical reasons about 140 Choice-2 fee paid candidates of second round were not included in the Second Extended round Provisional seat allotment result which was published on 07-10-2024. Hence, the final result of second extended round will not be published today on 08-10-2024,” said KEA in an official notice.

How to check?

-Go to the official KCET website.
-Select the link for UGCET Admission.

-Select the seat assignment outcomes.
-Fill in the necessary fields with the CET number.
-Save the Karnataka UGCET seat assignment letter to your file for future use.

It is not necessary for candidates to report to the provisionally assigned college as this is a provisional seat allocation outcome. Following the verification and confirmation of the objections, the final seat allocation result will be released.

