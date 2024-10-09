KCET Counselling 2024: Second Extended Round Final Seat Allotment Result Declared; Check HERE

KCET Counselling 2024 | File Photo

The KCET 2024 second extended round final allotment result has been released by the Karnataka Examination Authority today, October 9, 2024. KEA delayed the results that were supposed to be released on October 8.

According to the official notification, about 140 option 2 fee-paid candidates from the previous extended round were excluded from the preliminary seat distribution result, which was issued on October 7, 2024, due to technical issues.



The final seat allocation result for the second extended round of the Karnataka CET is now accessible at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

How to check?

Students must visit the official website and log in with their CET number in order to receive the KCET 2nd extended seat allotment result 2024.



-Go to the Karnataka CET official website.

-Select the link for UGCET counselling.

-Select the link for the final allocation results of the second extended round.

-Enter your CET number to log in.

-The result of the second extended round of KCET seat allocation will be shown.

-Save the allocation outcome for future reference.

The colleges whose seats have been assigned need the assigned candidates to appear with all necessary paperwork, including photocopies of the original documents.



It is not necessary for candidates to report to the provisionally assigned college as this is a provisional seat allocation outcome. Following the verification and confirmation of the objections, the final seat allocation result will be released.