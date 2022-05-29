KCET applications resumes on May 29, here's how to apply at kea.kar.nic.in

IStock images

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will resume the application process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, or KCET 2022. Students who want to apply for the Karnataka CET 2022 can do so on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Previously, on May 12, 2022, the KCET 2022 application procedure was completed. The exam authority, however, decided to resume the application procedure, giving applicants another chance to apply for KCET 2022.



“On the request of many students and parents, final chance is given to students who have not registered to appear for CET 2022," KEA stated in the official notice. "Those who did not register or apply online can register, pay the fees and apply online from May 29 to 30 before 8 pm to be eligible for admission to various professional courses for the year 2022,” further mentioned.



Here's how to apply:

1) Visit the KEA official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

2) Select the link that reads "Karnataka CET application" link.

3) Register and fill in the KCET application form 2022.

4) Upload the required documents.

5) Pay the registration fee.

6) Save the confirmation page for future reference.

The previous application window for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 or Karnataka UGCET 2022 concluded on Thursday, May 19, 2022. This year, KCET 2022 exam will be conducted on 16th, 17th and 18th June 2022. The exam will be held offline mode and on different dates for Biology & Maths and Chemistry & Physics.