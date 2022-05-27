e-Paper Get App

KCET applications resume on 29 May; learn how to apply

This year, KCET 2022 exam will be conducted on 16th, 17th and 18th June 2022.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
IStock images

Karnataka: The applications for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will reopen on 29th May, 2022. Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will be resuming the process at kea.kar.nic.in. The application forms of KCET will be open for candidates till 30th May 2022.

The previous application window for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 or Karnataka UGCET 2022 concluded on Thursday, May 19, 2022. This year, KCET 2022 exam will be conducted on 16th, 17th and 18th June 2022. The exam will be held offline mode and on different dates for Biology & Maths and Chemistry & Physics.

To fill the application form:

  1. The candidates will have to visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in to fill out the application and keep updated with the latest announcements.

  2. After clicking on the online application link, a new page will appear on the screen.

  3. Using their login Id/Reg No, password and entering the captcha, candidates can fill in the complete form.

  4. You will be required to upload images, pay the fees and submit the form to complete the application process.

article-image

