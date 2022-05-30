KCET application window closes today; learn how to apply

Karnataka: The last date for students to complete the registrations for KCET 2022 is Today - May 30, 2022. Karnataka Examination Authority had reopened the registration window for KCET 2022 and those who are yet to complete the KCET 2022 Registration can visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. to complete the registration process.

Students who have made incomplete entries of their details are advised to visit the official website and complete the entry of all relevant information in order to be eligible to appear for the KCET 2022 Exams.

To apply for KCET 2022

Go to the KEA official website – kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates will see the link that reads “UGCET 2022 Online application Edit link” on the home page. Candidates can register themselves and fill in the KCET application form for 2022. You will be required to upload the required documents such as scanned photographs, signatures, etc. Make the payment for the online registration fee. Save the confirmation page for future reference.

