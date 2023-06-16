KCET 2023 Final Answer keys OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA released the final answer keys for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Maths. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the KCET 2023 final answer keys from the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the KCET 2023 Result on June 15, 2023.
Direct Links for KCET Answer keys 2023
KCET 2023 final answer keys for Biology
KCET 2023 final answer keys for Mathematics
KCET 2023 final answer keys for chemistry
KCET 2023 final answer keys for physics
KCET 2023 Result: Steps to check
Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the answer key link
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the answer keys
