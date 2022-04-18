KCET 2022 registration begins today, know how to apply at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will begin the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 today, Monday, April 18. The KCET 2022 application forms will be available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in, at 11 a.m. today. For admission to engineering, pharmacy, and other undergraduate-level professional degrees, the KCET (Karnataka UGCET) is held.

The eligibility test for the KCET 2022 exam will be held between June 16 and June 18. KCET 2022 will be held in two shifts, with the first taking place in the morning and the second taking place in the afternoon.

Know how to apply:

1. Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

2. Select the "Karnataka CET application" link.

3.Register using the required details.

4. Complete the application form and attach the required documents.

5. Fill out the KCET application form and pay the registration fee.

6. For future use, save and download the registration form.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:05 AM IST