KCET 2022: Karnataka Common Entrance Test Registration Begins Tomorrow; Find Important Details here

KCET 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will commence the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 tomorrow, April 5, 2022.

The registration window will close on April 20, 2022. Candidates who are interested can register themselves for KCET 2022 on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The aspirants can pay the registration fee till April 22 even after closing the application process on April 20. Karnataka Examination Authority has given the aspirants option to change the application form between May 2 and May 6.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will be held between June 16 to 18. The admit card for the KCET will be available from May 30.

Steps to Register for KCE:-

Visit the official website of KEA on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Click on the Karnataka CET 2022 link available on the home page. Then, a new page will be displayed on the screen. Lastly, students can fill in the details and make the payment of the application fees for KCET 2022.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 02:33 PM IST