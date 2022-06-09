e-Paper Get App

Kashmiri students pay tribute to their late teacher

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 07:52 PM IST
Kashmir: The students and staff members of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Banihal, observed two minutes of silence on Thursday in honor of late school teacher Rajni Bala.

Terrorists assassinated Bala on May 31 in the High School Gopalpora area of Kashmir's Kulgam district. Students stood with their heads down in honor of Rajni Bala, a resident of Samba in the Jammu district.

The assassination of Bala instilled panic in the villagers. Following this, a large number of locals from a minority population held a major protest asking that they be returned to their home districts immediately.

