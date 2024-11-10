Kashmiri Students In Karnataka Allege College Forced Them To Shave Their Beard

Freepik

Students from Jammu and Kashmir studying at a nursing college in Karnataka have alleged that the institution required them to trim or shave their beards, a demand they claim violates their religious and cultural rights, reported The Indian Express.

The students, enrolled at the Government Nursing College in Hassan—affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi University described the grooming policy as discriminatory.

According to the students, 14 of them from Jammu and Kashmir are currently attending the college, and they were reportedly threatened with being marked absent from classes if they did not comply with the grooming standards.

In a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, the students expressed concerns that this policy could lead to further discrimination, particularly in relation to internal assessments and practical exams. The association has since sent letters to both the Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers, urging them to intervene.

The students’ association has called for a resolution without additional pressure or punitive actions from the college administration, The Indian Express reported.

The students are part of the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme.

In response, the college principal, Chandrashekar Hadapad, defended the grooming requirement, explaining that maintaining a neat, professional appearance is essential, particularly in a field like nursing where discipline is crucial.

He stated, “While we understand there may be cultural sensitivities, we only asked for basic grooming to maintain a professional environment. Moreover, the students have a history of poor attendance and have been irregular in their clinical activities.”

Read Also Canada Ends Student Direct Stream Program, Leaving Prospective Indian Students In Limbo

The controversy comes amid broader debates on cultural and religious expressions in educational institutions. For instance, the Karnataka High Court recently upheld a ban on hijabs in schools and colleges, which has sparked concerns among activists who argue that such policies infringe on individual rights.