 Kashmiri Students In Karnataka Allege College Forced Them To Shave Their Beard
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKashmiri Students In Karnataka Allege College Forced Them To Shave Their Beard

Kashmiri Students In Karnataka Allege College Forced Them To Shave Their Beard

Students from Jammu & Kashmir at a nursing college in Karnataka allege they were forced to trim or shave their beards, claiming it violates their religious rights. The college, affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi University, defended the policy as necessary for maintaining a professional appearance. The students' association has sought intervention from authorities.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
Freepik

Students from Jammu and Kashmir studying at a nursing college in Karnataka have alleged that the institution required them to trim or shave their beards, a demand they claim violates their religious and cultural rights, reported The Indian Express.

The students, enrolled at the Government Nursing College in Hassan—affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi University described the grooming policy as discriminatory.

According to the students, 14 of them from Jammu and Kashmir are currently attending the college, and they were reportedly threatened with being marked absent from classes if they did not comply with the grooming standards.

In a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, the students expressed concerns that this policy could lead to further discrimination, particularly in relation to internal assessments and practical exams. The association has since sent letters to both the Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers, urging them to intervene.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Faces 10th Day Of Severe Smog; Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor' Levels
Delhi Faces 10th Day Of Severe Smog; Air Quality Hits 'Very Poor' Levels
Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To White House
Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To White House
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know About Humidity, Temperatures & More
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall; Know About Humidity, Temperatures & More
Food Review: Le Cafe's Anniversary Menu Celebrates Classic Dishes From 20 Years Of Legacy
Food Review: Le Cafe's Anniversary Menu Celebrates Classic Dishes From 20 Years Of Legacy

The students’ association has called for a resolution without additional pressure or punitive actions from the college administration, The Indian Express reported.

The students are part of the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme.

In response, the college principal, Chandrashekar Hadapad, defended the grooming requirement, explaining that maintaining a neat, professional appearance is essential, particularly in a field like nursing where discipline is crucial.

He stated, “While we understand there may be cultural sensitivities, we only asked for basic grooming to maintain a professional environment. Moreover, the students have a history of poor attendance and have been irregular in their clinical activities.”

Read Also
Canada Ends Student Direct Stream Program, Leaving Prospective Indian Students In Limbo
article-image

The controversy comes amid broader debates on cultural and religious expressions in educational institutions. For instance, the Karnataka High Court recently upheld a ban on hijabs in schools and colleges, which has sparked concerns among activists who argue that such policies infringe on individual rights.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Navy Announces New Exam Date For INCET 01/2024, Set For November; Check Full Schedule

Indian Navy Announces New Exam Date For INCET 01/2024, Set For November; Check Full Schedule

PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration Ends Today, 80,000 Opportunities Available; Check Steps To...

PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration Ends Today, 80,000 Opportunities Available; Check Steps To...

Kashmiri Students In Karnataka Allege College Forced Them To Shave Their Beard

Kashmiri Students In Karnataka Allege College Forced Them To Shave Their Beard

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor NEET Aspirant Held Hostage, Raped For Over 6 Months In Kanpur; 2...

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor NEET Aspirant Held Hostage, Raped For Over 6 Months In Kanpur; 2...

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Two-Term Exams From 2026, 2025 Board Exam Stays One Term; Internal Assessment...

CBSE Board Exams 2025: Two-Term Exams From 2026, 2025 Board Exam Stays One Term; Internal Assessment...