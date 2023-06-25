 Kashmir: Summer Vacation In Schools From July 1
Kashmir schools will be closed on account of summer vacations beginning July 1 due to the prevailing hot weather.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
Srinagar, Jun 24 (PTI) In view of the prevailing hot weather, the Directorate of School Education in Kashmir on Saturday announced summer vacations in all the schools of the Valley for ten days starting from July 1.

In an order, the director of school education said all the government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level functioning in Kashmir division will remain closed from July 1 to 10.

The Valley has been witnessing above-normal day temperatures over the last few days. The maximum temperature in Srinagar city has been hovering around 35 degrees. PTI NB

