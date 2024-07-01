Kashmir Schools To Observe Summer Break From July 8 Amid Rising Temperature | Representative Image

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) announced on Monday, July 1, 2024, that all the schools in the Kashmir Division will observe a summer break. This summer break begins on July 8, 2024. As per the official notice, the break will conclude on July 17, 2024. Subsequently, the schools are expected to re-open on July 18, 2024. This is applicable for all the government-recognised private schools in the Kashmir Division.

"All Govt. and Recognized Private Schools falling in Kashmir Division shall observe summer vacations w.e.f. 08.07.2024 to 17.07.2024. Online guidance shall be available for students, if required," read the caption on the X post by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir.

The Education Department issued an order late on Sunday that announced a 10-day summer vacation for all schools up to the senior secondary level. PTI reported that this decision was made in response to the rising temperatures in the Kashmir Valley.

"On-line guidance shall be available for Students, If required," the post mentioned.

All Govt. and Recognized Private Schools falling in Kashmir Division, shall observe summer vacations w.e.f. 08.07.2024 to 17.07.2024.

All Govt. and Recognized Private Schools falling in Kashmir Division, shall observe summer vacations w.e.f. 08.07.2024 to 17.07.2024.

On-line guidance shall be available for Students, If required.

"Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the competent authority, it is hereby ordered that all the Government and Private Recognized Schools upto higher secondary level functioning in the Kashmir Division shall observe summer vacation w.e.f 08th July, 2024 To 17th July 2024," the official notice stated.

The website of the Indian Meteorological Department reports that this summer's temperatures in the Kashmir valley have been higher than normal. The local temperature on Monday is 32°C. According to PTI, the temperature on Sunday increased to 32.7 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees above the season's average.