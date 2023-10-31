Kashmir: Schools Adjust Timings Due To Unpredictable Weather Conditions

Kashmir Adapts School Timings To Weather Challenges | Representative Image

In response to the unpredictable weather conditions in the Kashmir region, school authorities have ordered a change in school timings, affecting both government and private institutions. Starting from Wednesday, classwork will begin an hour later than the previous schedule, ensuring the safety and well-being of students during the chilly mornings and unpredictable weather.

New timings mandated for schools by DSEK

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) issued an official order detailing the new timings. Schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar district will operate from 10 am to 3 pm, while those located outside the municipal limits of Srinagar and in other districts of the Kashmir province will have their classes from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm.

The order emphasises strict adherence to the revised timings, with serious consequences for any deviations. "All the concerned institutions must strictly adhere to the given orders and instructions, and any deviation in this regard will be viewed very seriously," warned the director of school education in Kashmir.

Unpredictable autumn weather and upcoming snowfall forecasts

The region is currently experiencing autumn with cold mornings and evenings, alongside occasional fog. The onset of autumn was marked by the first snowfall in the higher reaches of Gulmarg on September 24, followed by intermittent rains and snowfall in October, impacting the overall weather conditions in the valley.

According to the reports, the local meteorological department has forecasted the possibility of rains and snowfall over higher reaches on November 02 and 03. Mukhtar Ahmad, the director of the Meteorological department, described the upcoming weather as "generally cloudy with the possibility of light rain and snow over isolated to scattered higher reaches."

